Summer of Gordon

SERIES PREMIERE
Gordon Ramsay travels to Congers, N.Y., where he visits a family-owned Italian restaurant called Bella Gianna's that is in desperate need of improvement.

Published 06-14-18 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay visits The Old Coffee Pot, which specializes in Cajun cuisine in New Orleans, and soon realizes that the staff lacks major accountability.

Published 06-21-18 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay visits The Brownstone Bistro in Los Angeles, which specializes in Cajun fusion food.

Published 06-28-18 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay visits Sherman's Restaurant in Greenville, Miss., where he and the team find that the 30-year-old restaurant needs a new menu and new decor.

Published 07-12-18 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay’s “Hell On Wheels” travels to La Serenata, a family-owned Mexican restaurant located in Los Angeles, CA.

Published 07-19-18 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay and his team visit a restaurant that aims to serve both dogs and people in Wichita, Kansas.

Published 07-26-18 • 43m

Gordon Ramsay visits Patrick Molloy's, a family-owned restaurant and bar that is located on the Hermosa Beach pier in California.

Published 08-09-18 • 43m

SEASON FINALE
Gordon Ramsay and his team quickly realize that the owner of Sandra Dee's Bar-B-Que & Seafood lacks some much-needed discipline with her family members.

Published 08-16-18 • 43m

