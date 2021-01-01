Strange Inheritance seriesDetail

Strange Inheritance S4 E1 Black Swamp Baseball Card Find 2015-01-26Strange Inheritance

fbnAired 1/26/15

S1 E1 - Black Swamp Baseball Card Find

Cousins discover uncirculated 1909 baseball cards in the attic of their great-grandfather's house after his passing.
Aired 1-26-15
