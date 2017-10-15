StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson

ngcSUNDAYS 11/10c

Season 3

S3 E20 Bill Maher
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with comedian Bill Maher and discusses satire in society with Maeve Higgins and Dr. Alison Dagnes.

Aired 2-6-17 • TV-PG

S3 E19 Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter and discusses the art and science of jazz.

Aired 1-30-17 • TV-PG

S3 E18 Science of Game of Thrones
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Isaac Wright, and discusses the science of "Game of Thrones" with Michael Ian Black and Helen Keen.

Aired 1-23-17 • TV-14 DLV

S3 E17 The Science of Weather
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Kathryn D. Sullivan and discusses the science of climate and weather with Scott Adsit and Radley Horton.

Aired 1-16-17 • TV-PG

S3 E16 Search for Aliens
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with astronomer Jill Tarter and discusses the search for aliens with Michael Ian Black and Seth Shostak.

Aired 1-9-17 • TV-PG

S3 E15 Hope Solo
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Hope Solo, the goalkeeper for the U.S. Women's National soccer team.

Aired 1-2-17 • TV-PG L

S3 E14 US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with the 25th Secretary of Defense, Ashton B. Carter.

Aired 12-26-16 • TV-PG

S3 E13 William Shatner
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with iconic actor William Shatner.

Aired 12-19-16 • TV-PG

S3 E12 Jay Leno
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with comedian and car enthusiast Jay Leno.

Aired 12-12-16 • TV-PG

S3 E11 Terry Crews
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with actor and former NFL linebacker Terry Crews.

Aired 12-5-16 • TV-PG

S3 E10 Buzz Aldrin
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with legendary Apollo 11 astronaut and first man to walk on the moon, Buzz Aldrin.

Aired 11-28-16 • TV-PG

S3 E9 Ben Stiller
Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews Ben Stiller, and discusses bringing science to life with co-host Chuck Nice and guest Charles Liu.

Aired 11-21-16 • TV-PG

S3 E8 The Martian
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews Andy Weir, author of the best-selling novel "The Martian," which was adapted into the 2015 blockbuster film.

Aired 11-14-16 • TV-PG

S3 E7 Jeremy Irons
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with actor Jeremy Irons and director Matt Brown and discusses the film The Man Who Knew Infinity.

Aired 11-7-16 • TV-PG

S3 E6 Robert Kirkman and The Walking Dead
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, and discusses the science of zombies.

Aired 10-24-16 • TV-PG V

S3 E5 Brian Greene
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews theoretical physicist and bestselling author Brian Greene.

Aired 10-17-16 • TV-PG L

S3 E4 Time Travel
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews "Back to the Future" actor Christopher Lloyd and "Dr. Who" actress Michelle Gomez.

Aired 10-10-16 • TV-PG

S3 E3 Man on Wire
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews high-wire artist Philippe Petit, known for his 1974 walk between the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

Aired 10-3-16 • TV-PG

S3 E2 Mayim Bialik
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, who plays neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler on "The Big Bang Theory."

Aired 9-26-16 • TV-PG