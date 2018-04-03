Video Poster

S4 E20 Stephen Hawking
As tribute to the life and works of world-renowned Stephen Hawking, host Neil deGrasse Tyson’s recent StarTalk interview with the groundbreaking theoretical physicist.... More

Aired 3-4-18 • TV-PG L

S4 E19 Astronaut Scott Kelly
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with astronaut Scott Kelly.

Aired 2-26-18 • TV-PG DL

S4 E18 Kelly Slater and the Science of Surfing
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with surfer Kelly Slater, then discusses the science of surfing with Chuck Nice and William Finnegan.

Aired 2-19-18 • TV-PG DL

S4 E17 Frank Oz and the Science of Puppeteering
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Frank Oz, then discusses puppets in pop culture and the people "behind the curtain."

Aired 2-5-18 • TV-PG L

S4 E16 Sam Harris and the Science of Belief
Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews neuroscientist Sam Harris, and discusses everything from free will to religion with Godfrey and Andrew Newberg.

Aired 1-29-18 • TV-PG L

S4 E15 True Story of Hidden Figures
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews author Margot Lee Shetterly and singer Janelle Monáe.

Aired 1-22-18 • TV-PG L

S4 E14 Stephen Colbert
Neil features his interview with Stephen Colbert and discusses the intersection of science and comedy with Adam Conover and Sophia McClennen.

Aired 1-15-18 • TV-14 L

S4 E13 Alan Alda
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Alan Alda and discusses science communication with Matt Kirshen and Heather Berlin.

Aired 1-8-18 • TV-PG DL

S4 E12 Interstellar Space Travel
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Mae Jemison and discusses the challenges of interstellar travel with Godfrey and Lawrence Krauss.

Aired 12-17-17 • TV-14 L

S4 E11 Salman Rushdie
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with celebrated novelist Salman Rushdie.

Aired 12-10-17 • TV-PG

S4 E10 Celestial Navigation
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Nainoa Thompson and discusses the science of celestial navigation with Maeve Higgins and Frank Reed.

Aired 12-3-17 • TV-PG L

S4 E9 James Cameron
Neil deGrasse Tyson interviews filmmaker and Nat Geo Explorer-in-Residence James Cameron.

Aired 11-26-17 • TV-PG DL

S4 E8 Sylvia Earle, Fabien Cousteau & Adrian Grenier
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interviews with Sylvia Earle and Fabien Cousteau and discusses Earth's oceans with Scott Adsit and Laure Katz.

Aired 11-19-17 • TV-14 D

S4 E7 Katy Perry
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Katy Perry and discusses the answers to some of Katy's "Cosmic Queries" with Sasheer Zamata & Charles Liu.

Aired 11-12-17 • TV-PG L

S4 E6 SciFi Meets National Defense
Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with former head of DARPA Arati Prabhakar.

Aired 11-5-17 • TV-14 DL

S4 E5 Kevin Smith
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Kevin Smith and discusses science fiction and the science of superheroes with Chuck Nice and Charles Liu.

Aired 10-29-17 • TV-PG DL

S4 E4 Katie Couric
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Katie Couric and discusses the intersection of science and journalism with Eugene Mirman and Jeff Jarvis.

Aired 10-22-17 • TV-14 D

S4 E3 Jane Goodall
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Jane Goodall and discusses chimpanzee behavior with Chuck Nice and Jill Pruetz.

Aired 10-15-17 • TV-PG D

S4 E2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and discusses the science of basketball with Chuck Nice and Charles Liu.

Aired 10-8-17 • TV-PG D

SEASON PREMIERE
S4 E1 Lance Armstrong
Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with Lance Armstrong and discusses the science of cycling with Scott Adsit, Max Glaskin, and Arthur Caplan.

Aired 10-1-17 • TV-14 L