Recording artist and actress Ryan Destiny was featured in a recurring role on the cable drama “Low Winter Sun,” opposite Mark Strong and Lennie James. Destiny starred in the 2015 independent film “A Girl Like Grace,” opposite Garcelle Beauvais, Paige Hurd, Raven-Symone and Megan Good. For her performance in the movie, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival, she earned a Nollywood and African Film Critics’ Award (NAFCA) nomination for Best Lead Actress in 2015. She also is a former member of the pop music trio Love Dollhouse. Currently, she is working on a solo project and stars in campaigns for the brands Good American and Forever 21. Destiny resides in Detroit, MI, where she was born and raised.