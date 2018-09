Brittany O'Grady Simone Davis

Brittany O’Grady, a native of Arlington, VA, began singing, dancing and acting at age four. She has appeared on stage throughout the D.C. area, and performed at the White House and the Kennedy Center. In 2015, O’Grady landed a recurring role on the network series “The Messengers.” Later this year, she will make her feature film debut in “Above Suspicion,” opposite Emilia Clarke, for director Phillip Noyce. She currently resides in Atlanta, GA.