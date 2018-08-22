Queen Latifah Carlotta Brown

Queen Latifah is a musician, critically acclaimed television and film actress, label president, author and entrepreneur. Latifah has had amazing success in Hollywood and became the first hip-hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. She received rave reviews, an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, a Golden Globe nomination and a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nomination for her portrayal of “Mama Morton” in the feature musical “Chicago.” She also received an Emmy Award nomination, a Golden Globe win and a SAG Award win for her role in the cable film “Life Support.” In May 2015, Latifah made her way back to the small screen, earning an Emmy Award nomination, Golden Globe nomination and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in the cable film “Bessie,” which she also produced. Latifah has not just been recognized for acting: she has earned six Grammy Award nominations, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rap Performance in 1994. In 2004, she was nominated for Best Female Rap Solo Performance for “Go Head.” In 2005, she was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for “The Dana Owens Album,” and in 2008, she was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Trav’lin Light.” Currently, Latifah can be seen in the hit comedy “Girls Trip,” alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. She also starred in the 2016 faith-based movie “Miracles from Heaven,” opposite Jennifer Garner, and returned as the voice of wooly mammoth “Ellie” in “Ice Age: Collision Course.” Additionally, she took to the stage and small screen performing as the title character in the television musical “The Wiz Live!,” alongside Uzo Aduba, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Common and David Alan Grier. Making her big screen debut in Spike Lee’s 1991 film, “Jungle Fever,” Latifah then starred in “Set it Off” and co-starred with Holly Hunter and Danny DeVito in the critically acclaimed “Living Out Loud.” Following “Chicago,” she starred in and executive-produced the box office hit “Bringing Down the House.” Her additional film credits include “The Secret Life of Bees,” alongside Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys and Dakota Fanning; Neil Meron and Craig Zadan’s “Hairspray”; “Mad Money,” opposite Diane Keaton and Katie Holmes; “Just Wright”; “Joyful Noise”; “The Last Holiday”; and “Beauty Shop.” She also starred in and executive-produced the cable movie “Life Support” and the cable movie adaptation of “Steel Magnolias.” From 1993-1998, Latifah starred in the network comedy “Living Single.” From 2013-2014, she was the host of “The Queen Latifah Show,” which she produced with partner Shakim Compere and Overbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and James Lassiter. Flavor Unit Entertainment, the production company owned and operated by Latifah and Compere, was behind the hit feature comedies “Bringing Down the House,” “Beauty Shop” and “The Perfect Holiday.” Flavor Unit also produced the films “The Cookout” and “Just Wright,” as well as cable films “Bessie” and “Life Support.” Most recently, Latifah and Compere produced “The Real MVP: The Wanda Pratt Story,” “The Best Place to Be,” “Curvy Style with Timothy Snell,” “The Perfect Match” and “The Rap Game.” Additionally, Flavor Unit produced the one-hour special event “Dear Mama,” which premiered on Mother’s Day, and has been renewed as an annual special. From Newark, NJ, Latifah currently resides in Los Angeles.