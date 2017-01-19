Additional episodes have been ordered for the second season of STAR, raising the series order to 18 episodes! Season two of STAR airs Wednesdays at 9:00/8:00pm central. Grammy Award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood will guest-star in multi-episode arcs. The girls – with Carlotta as their manager – continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest. Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lee Daniels – creator and executive producer of broadcast’s No. 1 series, EMPIRE – partners with Tom Donaghy (“The Whole Truth”) to pull back the curtain on music’s gritty and dark reality in STAR. Pamela Oas Williams also serves as executive producer. Karin Gist is an executive producer and serves as showrunner of the series. Featuring a soundtrack of original music and stunning music performances, STAR is an emotionally powerful drama that follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cut-throat music business. But reality soon dawns on the girls’ fantasies, and they start to learn that ambition often comes at a cost.

Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award winner Queen Latifah (“Bessie,” “Bringing Down The House”) stars as CARLOTTA, a surrogate mother to the young crew that also includes COTTON (newcomer Amiyah Scott). Emmy Award nominee Benjamin Bratt (“24: Live Another Day,” “Law & Order”) plays JAHIL, a down-on-his-luck talent agent looking to revitalize his career, who’s taken a certain interest in Star. The series also features guest stars Grammy Award winner Lenny Kravitz (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “The Hunger Games”), supermodel/actress Naomi Campbell (EMPIRE) and Grammy Award-nominated musician and actor Tyrese Gibson (“2 Fast 2 Furious”).

STAR is a production of 20th Century Fox Television in association with Lee Daniels Entertainment. Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy are the creators and executive producers of the series. Chuck Pratt serves as executive producer and showrunner for the series. Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown also serve as executive producers. “Like” STAR on Facebook at facebook.com/STAR. Follow the series on Twitter @STAR and join the discussion by using #Star. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @STARonFOX.

www.exploregeorgia.org/film