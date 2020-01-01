DS

Dax Shepard

While attending the University of California Los Angeles, Detroit native Dax Shepard trained at The Groundlings Theater for improv and sketch comedy, and landed his first TV role on “Punk’d” in 2003. Since then, Shepard has appeared in multiple films, including “Without a Paddle,” “Idiocracy,” “Employee of the Month,” “Baby Mama,” “The Judge” and “This Is Where I Leave You.” He wrote, directed and starred in three films: “CHIPs,” “Hit and Run” and “Brother’s Justice” (co-directed by David Palmer). He also starred in the network television drama “Parenthood,” for which he received a 2015 People’s Choice Award nomination. Shepard recently completed production on the FOX comedy pilot BLESS THIS MESS, opposite Lake Bell. He also recently launched “Armchair Expert,” a podcast in which he talks with some of the most iconic creative personalities around the world.