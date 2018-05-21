SPIN THE WHEEL is a high-stakes game show offering a chance to win over $20 million per episode. Executive-produced by Grammy and Emmy Award-winning musician and actor Justin Timberlake, and hosted by actor, director, writer and comedian Dax Shepard (“Hit and Run”), the show offers life-changing opportunities to win fortunes each episode with the spin of a massive, unpredictable wheel. The show, created by Timberlake and Andrew Glassman (“The Wall”) of Glassman Media, is scheduled to premiere during the 2018-2019 season on FOX.

A suspenseful, high-energy mix of pop culture trivia, strategy and simple whirling luck, SPIN THE WHEEL pits contestants against a colossal, spinning 40-foot wheel that holds incredible sums of cash prizes in its rotation. Throughout the game, players will answer trivia questions – each correct answer adds more extreme amounts of cash in the wheel’s wedges in a strategic location of their choice, while each incorrect answer adds more dangerous wedges that could instantly bring their total back to zero. With massive prize money on the line, contestants must make sweat-inducing, gut-wrenching decisions: whether to walk away or risk it all to SPIN THE WHEEL one last time.

SPIN THE WHEEL was created by Justin Timberlake and Andrew Glassman and is produced by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media and LBI. In addition to Timberlake and Glassman, Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright executive-produce the series. The show will be distributed internationally by IMG.