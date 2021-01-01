Twenty-six-year TV chef veteran Tyler Florence has captivated millions of viewers on numerous hit shows, including Emmy-nominated “Tyler’s Ultimate” and “The Great Food Truck Race,” which is heading into its 16th season. His reach and influence extends well beyond his cooking shows, as he has authored 16 cookbooks and generated a large following on social media due to his insatiable quest for what’s current. He is a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University ’94, ’04 Hon, and a two-time James Beard Award nominee for Best Chef West Coast. Florence launched his award-winning flagship restaurant, Wayfare Tavern, over a decade ago. Tyler Florence Fresh, his outpost in San Francisco International Airport, also serves the best of his signature dishes. His newest San Francisco restaurant project, Miller & Lux, is a West Coast classic steakhouse, located in the new Chase Arena, home of NBA's 2022 Championship Team, The Golden State Warriors. In 2017, Florence created a full-stack production company, Monarch Collective, Inc. His debut film, “Uncrushable,” a documentary about the Northern California wildfires, was the catalyst for the company. He calls Corte Madera, California home, where he lives in an 1890s-era Bernard Maybeck home with his wife and children.