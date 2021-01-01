Nastia Liukin won five medals at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, including the coveted All-Around Gold medal. She has since been inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame, USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame and the United States Olympic Hall of Fame. After achieving her biggest dream in the sport, Liukin set out to make her mark on the world beyond her athletic career. For the past decade, she has been the lead female gymnastics analyst with NBC Olympics. She started a podcast, MUSE with Nastia Liukin, to share the stories of the world’s leading entrepreneurs, athletes, and change-makers. Additionally, she founded one of the most prestigious events in the sport of gymnastics, The Nastia Liukin Cup.