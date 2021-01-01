Mike Piazza is a Hall of Fame catcher and played 16 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Mets and Dodgers. He was elected to the Mets Hall of Fame in 2013 and elected to the MLB Hall of Fame in 2016. He is a 12-time All-Star and 10-time Silver Slugger Award winner as a catcher. He has a total of 427 career home runs, which is the most home runs by a catcher in MLB history. He was NL Rookie of the Year in 1993 and won the 1994 ESPY Award for Breakthrough Athlete. He was the MLB All-Star Game MVP in 1996 and went on to lead the Mets to the World Series in 2000.