Dr. Drew Pinsky, known nationally as “Dr. Drew,” has been a ubiquitous fixture both on television and radio for the entirety of his multi-faceted career, regarded as a beacon of truth, integrity, fairness and common sense. His work as a doctor of internal medicine/addiction specialist and prolific broadcaster has imbued him with the rare ability to examine any issue through the lenses of practical experience, scientific evidence and pragmatism. His diverse skill set qualifies him to serve in many different capacities such as the role of host, expert contributor, insightful interviewer and panel moderator. Dr. Drew began his media career by hosting the nationally syndicated radio show “Loveline” which aired for over 32 years. This archetypal show became a cultural phenomenon that provided a platform for listeners (including adolescents and young adults) to ask questions and receive information, guidance and advice about sex, health and relationships, giving him unparalleled insight into the American teenage experience. He hosts the hit reality television series “Teen Mom OG,” as well as the “Teen Mom 2” reunion specials. Dr. Drew shares his wisdom, opinions and humor on a variety of podcasts, including his newest, most popular show, “Dr. Drew After Dark.” He also hosts the award-winning “The Dr. Drew Podcast,” and “The Adam and Dr. Drew Show” (co-hosted by Adam Carolla). His newest project, DrDrew.TV, is where “Ask Dr. Drew” and “Dose of Dr. Drew” livestream on a variety of platforms.