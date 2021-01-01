Anthony Scaramucci is the Founder and Managing Partner of SkyBridge Capital and served as the White House Communications Director for a period in July 2017. He is the author of five books: “The Little Book of Hedge Funds,” “Goodbye Gordon Gekko,” “Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole” (a 2016 Wall Street Journal best seller), “Trump: The Blue-Collar President” and most recently in 2022, “The Genius of Algorand: Technical Elegance and the DeFi Revolution” (#1 best seller on Amazon). In 2016, Scaramucci was ranked #85 in Worth Magazine’s Power 100: The 100 Most Powerful People in Global Finance. In 2011, he received Ernst & Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year – New York” Award in the Financial Services category. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), vice chair of the Kennedy Center Corporate Fund Board, a board member of both The Brain Tumor Foundation and Business Executives for National Security (BENS), and a Trustee of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation. Scaramucci, a native of Long Island, NY, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University and a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.