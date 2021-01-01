Sons of Tucson

Three brothers decide to hire a slacker to pretend to be their father when their real one is sent off to prison, but a struggle for power ensues as the brothers find out that their pretend-dad has a few tricks up his...
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!