In the tradition of Malcolm in the Middle and The Bernie Mac Show, Sons of Tucson was a family comedy about three brothers who hired a charming, wayward schemer to stand in as their father when their real one went to prison. What began as a simple business relationship evolved into a family like no other. The series aired for one season on FOX in 2010.

The three brothers find their dad-for-hire, Ron Snuffkin (Tyler Labine), working at the local sporting goods store. Ron, a lovable slacker who can’t catch a break, is forced to draw from an array of skills and dig into a vast bag of tricks as he steps into the role of patriarch to the boys of the Gunderson family. Gary Gunderson (Frank Dolce), 11, is the bright and driven leader of the pack who is every bit the con man that his father is; Brandon Gunderson (Matthew Levy), 13, is a committed optimist with a unique world view; and Robby Gunderson (Benjamin Stockham), 8, is a loose cannon who doesn’t respond well to authority.

While Sons of Tucson is grounded in the day-to-day challenges of a single-parent home, nothing in the Gunderson household is quite what it seems. An ongoing chess match between Ron and the boys keeps both parties on their toes, as neither side can afford to give up too much power or independence.

Sons of Tucson was created by Greg Bratman and Tommy Dewey, directed by three-time Emmy Award-winner Todd Holland and produced by 20th Century Fox Television and J2TV. Justin Berfield, Matthew Carlson, Jason Felts, Todd Holland and Harvey Myman served as executive producers.