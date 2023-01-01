This season, potential contestants may audition online by registering at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2020season17.castingcrane.com/age-gate and uploading a video or providing a link to a video of their performance. If selected from the video/link auditions by the producers, the producers will contact the potential contestant to schedule an in-person audition. In addition to the digital submissions, a potential contestant also may audition in person. Auditions cities and details will be announced soon!