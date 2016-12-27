Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens began her work in musical theater at a young age, in shows such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “The King & I,” “The Music Man” and “Cinderella.” In 2015, she made her Broadway debut, starring in the title role of the beloved Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning film and stage musical “Gigi,” and in 2016 starred in FOX’s “Grease: Live,” which was nominated for 10 Emmys and won five, the most ever for a Special Class program. In 2010, Hudgens won the ShoWest Award for “Female Star of Tomorrow.” Her film credits include “Thirteen” and “Spring Breakers.” Her television credits include “High School Musical” and the action comedy “Powerless,” set in the DC universe. Hudgens lives in Los Angeles.