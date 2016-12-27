Mary Murphy

In addition to her work on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, Mary Murphy has appeared in such films as “Dance with Me,” with Vanessa Williams; and the thriller “Killer Movie,” starring Kaley Cuoco. The long list of celebrities Murphy has coached includes Dennis Quaid, Mary Steenburgen and Donnie Wahlberg. Murphy also worked with Julia Roberts in “Something to Talk About” and worked as her body double for a dance sequence in the film. Murphy made her Broadway debut to rave reviews in “Burn the Floor,” and beyond her career in Hollywood, serves as a judge at major ballroom competitions across the U.S., including the recent U.S. National Amateur and Professional Dancesport Championship. Murphy also offers world-class dance instruction at her San Diego-based studio, Mary Murphy’s Champion Ballroom Academy (www.championballroom.com), which opened in 1990 and is one of the top studios today. One of the ballrooms was built for filming and was the location of the documentary “Champions,” by director Todd Jackson, which focuses on the art form of dance and those who devote their lives to it. The film highlights Murphy’s own dance journey and was featured in New Jersey’s Roxey Ballet’s Dance on Screen Night film festival this past February. Also during the ’90s, Murphy’s competitive dance career began to peak. She went on to become the United States’ “9 Dance” Champion and Austria’s “10 Dance” Champion. She was one of the first American ballroom dancers to dance in the former Soviet Union and placed 2nd in the Moscow Invitational. She has been honored by being inducted in The Hall of Fame in the Millennium Dance Sport Championships and Heritage Dance Classic for achievement in dance. After retiring from competition, Murphy shifted her focus to her dance studio and a future in Hollywood. A survivor of thyroid cancer, Murphy is a dedicated supporter of the American Cancer Society. She also founded a program for injured veterans, “Soldiers Who Salsa: Healing Soldiers One Step at a Time.” She resides in San Diego.