So You Think You Can Dance Auditions Information

AUDITION CITY DATES / LOCATIONS:

Los Angeles, CA Monday, March 26th





AUDITION INFO:

This season, potential contestants may audition in person in NY or LA. In addition, potential contestants may audition online by registering at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2018.castingcrane.com and uploading a video or providing a link to a video of their performance. If selected, producers will reach out to schedule the contestant for an in-person audition in one of the two audition cities: New York (March 2-4) or Los Angeles (March 26-28).

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, Mar. 18.

IN PERSON AUDITIONS:

Dancers auditioning in person in LA, please arrive at:

7:00am on MONDAY, MARCH 26th 2018

953 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90036

YOU MUST BRING THE COMPLETED AND SIGNED AUDITION AGREEMENT AND GENERAL RELEASE WITH YOU TO THE AUDITION (SEE ABOVE LINKS).

IF YOU MOVE FORWARD FROM THE "PRODUCER ROUND" ON MONDAY, MARCH 26TH, YOU WILL NEED TO BE AVAILABLE ALL DAY - AS WELL AS THE NEXT DAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 27TH AND THE FOLLOWING DAY, WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28TH FOR THE "JUDGES ROUND." YOU MUST BE AVAILABLE FOR ALL THREE DAYS.

**NO FRIENDS OR FAMILY WILL BE PERMITTED TO ATTEND THE "PRODUCER ROUND" ON MARCH 26TH, 2018. FRIENDS AND FAMILY WILL BE PERMITTED TO ATTEND THE "JUDGES ROUND" ON MARCH 28TH, 2018.

Dancers either must be U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents of the U.S. or possess current legal Employment Authorization Cards enabling them to seek employment freely in the U.S. (i.e., without restrictions as to employer) by the date specified in the eligibility rules. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the day of their in-person audition. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions. Check https://soyouthinkyoucandance2018.castingcrane.com and/or www.fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details.

Have more questions? Check out the Full Terms and Conditions!