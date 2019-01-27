AUDITION CITY DATES / LOCATIONS:

New York, NY Saturday, February 9th

Dallas, TX Tuesday, February 12th

Los Angeles, CA Saturday, February 23rd

AUDITION INFO:

This season, potential contestants may audition online by registering at https://soyouthinkyoucandance2019season16.castingcrane.com/ and uploading a video or providing a link to a video of their performance. In addition, potential contestants may audition in person in New York, Dallas or Los Angeles. If selected, producers will reach out to schedule the contestant for an in-person audition in one of these audition cities: New York (February 9th), Dallas (February 12th) or Los Angeles (February 23rd).

The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in New York or Dallas is Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at midnight PT. The deadline to register online for a chance to audition in Los Angeles is Sunday, February 10th, 2019 at midnight PT.

IN PERSON AUDITIONS:

Dancers auditioning in person in New York, please arrive at:

7:00am on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9th 2019

Gelsey Kirkland Academy of Classical Ballet

29 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Should you move forward from the “Producer Round” you will need to be available to travel to Los Angeles for an in-person audition for the “Judges” - date to be determined. Flight and accommodations will be provided and covered by Production.

PLEASE NOTE: Moving forward from the “Producer Round” DOES NOT guarantee an audition for the “Judges.” Production will contact you, should we require you to come to Los Angeles.

**NO FRIENDS OR FAMILY WILL BE PERMITTED TO ATTEND THE “PRODUCER ROUND” ON FEBRUARY 9TH, 2019.

Dancers auditioning in person in Dallas, please arrive at:

7:00am on TUESSDAY, FEBRUARY 12th 2019

Duncanville Fieldhouse

1700 S Main St, Duncanville, TX 75137

**NO FRIENDS OR FAMILY WILL BE PERMITTED TO ATTEND THE “PRODUCER ROUND” ON FEBRUARY 12TH, 2019.

Dancers auditioning in person in Los Angeles, please arrive at:

7:00am on SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 23rd 2019

953 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

**NO FRIENDS OR FAMILY WILL BE PERMITTED TO ATTEND THE “PRODUCER ROUND” ON FEBRUARY 23RD, 2019.

Dancers either must be U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents of the U.S. or possess current legal Employment Authorization Cards enabling them to seek employment freely in the U.S. (i.e., without restrictions as to employer) by the date specified in the eligibility rules. Dancers must be no younger than 18 or older than 30 years of age on the day of their in-person audition. Dancers must provide legal, valid proof of age when they register for auditions. Check https://soyouthinkyoucandance2019season16.castingcrane.com/ and/or www.fox.com/dance for full eligibility rules, official rules and additional details.

Have more questions? Check out the Full Terms and Conditions!