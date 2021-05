SLEEPY HOLLOW is a drama full of supernatural creatures, mysterious events and the search for the truth about the lives of the Witnesses. In Season Four, following a 250-year slumber, ICHABOD CRANE (Tom Mison) devoted his life and knowledge of the supernatural to defeating the demonic forces that plagued Sleepy Hollow in the present day. But following the climactic events of the previous season, Crane’s world was turned upside down after the death of his partner and fellow Witness, Abbie Mills. He was then led out of town by a mysterious group promising to put him in charge of an evil-fighting organization created hundreds of years ago by none other than George Washington. Crane now finds... More