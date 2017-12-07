About the Show

SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO: CHRISTMAS, hosted by Steve Harvey, featured some of the nation’s top musical acts offering renditions of their favorite Christmas songs, including performances by Snoop Dogg & Boyz II Men, Fifth Harmony and DMX. Along with the well-known acts, the show showcased Apollo’s legendary long-running, live talent competition – which provides a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform in front of the toughest audience in the world. The Apollo audience is famed as one of entertainment’s most boisterous and brutally honest and those contestants who don’t win over the crowd risk being booed off the stage. Additionally, actress, recording artist and TV personality Adrienne Houghton (“The Real”) co-hosted the all-new holiday-themed episode.

SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO is executive-produced by Jim Roush and Chris Wagner for the Roush-Wagner Company. Reginald Hudlin and James McKinlay also are executive producers and serve as showrunners. Don Weiner is an executive producer and directing the series. Jonelle Procope serves as an executive producer for the Apollo Theater and Michael Antinoro serves as an executive producer for IMG.

The legendary Apollo Theater – the soul of American culture – plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, the Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York and the world. With music at its core, the Apollo’s programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word and more. This includes “100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella” blockbuster concert, the annual Africa Now! Festival and the recent New York premiere of the opera “Charlie Parker’s YARDBIRD.” The Apollo is a performing arts presenting organization that also produces festivals and large-scale dance and music works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend the Apollo’s legacy through a contemporary lens; global festivals including the Women of the World (WOW) Festival and Breakin’ Convention, international and U.S.-based artist presentations focused on a specific theme; and Special Projects, multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations. Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, the Apollo Theater has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms, and has ushered in the emergence of many new musical genres – including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at the Apollo are D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Machine Gun Kelly, Miri Ben Ari, Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder; and the Apollo’s forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy.