A small North Carolina town is turned on its head when a black police officer kills an unarmed white college student. As tensions rise along lines of race, the neglected murder of a black teen is brought to light, reopening old wounds. Investigator Ashe Akino and Special Prosecutor Preston Terry lead the Department of Justice's inquiry into both shootings, pulling back layers to reveal a possible cover-up that appears to involve some of the state's most powerful people, including Gov. Patricia Eamons, whose re-election fight is made tougher by the incidents.