SHOTS FIRED

From Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Beyond the Lights,” “The Secret Life of Bees,” “Love & Basketball”) and Reggie Rock Bythewood (“Notorious,” “New York Undercover,” “Get on the Bus”), SHOTS FIRED is a 10-hour event series that examines the dangerous aftermath of two racially charged shootings in a small Southern town, providing an explosive autopsy of our criminal justice system.

When JOSHUA BECK (Mack Wilds, “The Wire”), an African-American Sheriff’s deputy, kills an unarmed white college student, a small town in North Carolina is turned upside-down. Before the town has a chance to grapple with this tragedy, the neglected murder of an African-American teen is brought to light, opening wounds that threaten to tear the community apart.

Leading the Department of Justice’s inquiry into these shootings is seasoned investigator ASHE AKINO (Sanaa Lathan, “The Perfect Guy,” “Love and Basketball”) and a young Special Prosecutor, PRESTON TERRY (Stephan James, “Race,” “Selma”), both of whom are African-American. As they start to peel back the layers of both cases, they suspect a cover-up that may involve some of the state’s most powerful people, including fiercely political North Carolina Governor PATRICIA EAMONS (guest star Academy-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress Helen Hunt, “As Good As It Gets,” “The Sessions”). She’s in a tough re-election fight, and the recent shootings in her state are making it even tougher. Meanwhile, real estate mogul and owner of a privatized prison ARLEN COX (Academy- and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, “The Goodbye Girl,” “Jaws,” “Madoff”), is pulled into the volatile debate over policing in the town, and LT. CALVERT BREELAND (Stephen Moyer, “The Bastard Executioner,” “True Blood”), a seasoned veteran in the Sheriff’s Department, gets caught in the middle of the investigation.

As Ashe and Preston navigate the media attention, public debate and social unrest that come with such volatile cases, SHOTS FIRED tackles the racial divide from every seat in the house.