The FX comedy Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll centers on a washed-up early 90s rock star named Johnny Rock and his band, The Heathens -- a group that was on the brink of becoming famous until they broke up the same day their album dropped.

Many years later, Gigi, a talented young singer, shows up with a desire to be famous, an appreciation for the rock band’s only album, and a stack of cash big enough to bring the whole group back into the studio. Only this time, SHE’S the lead singer and Johnny’s just a behind-the-scenes songwriter. The race is on to see who gets famous first.