An old man whose life has fallen apart since he had to leave his position as L.A. County Sheriff years ago, spends his days boozing and womanizing, until he is murdered and two rich tech geniuses resurrect him as a younger...

What would you do with a second chance? From executive producer/writer Rand Ravich (“Life,” “Crisis”) and Emmy Award-winning executive producer Howard Gordon (“Homeland,” “24”) is SECOND CHANCE, a thrilling action-drama about a man brought back to life by two scientists playing god in the quest to save one of their own lives. Seventy-five-year-old JIMMY PRITCHARD (guest star Philip Baker Hall, “Modern Family,” “Magnolia”) is a shell of his former self. A drinker, a womanizer and a father who always put work before family, Pritchard was forced to resign as L.A. County Sheriff for corrupt conduct more than a decade ago. Now, some 15 unkind years later, he is killed when he stumbles upon a...

