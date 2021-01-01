From award-winning executive producers Ryan Murphy (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”), Brad Falchuk (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”) and Ian Brennan (“Glee”), Season Two of SCREAM QUEENS graduates from the college campus and into an all-new location, as a terrifyingly funny murder mystery will begin once again. This time, the show will be set in a hospital, where some of the most fascinating and bizarre medical cases are under observation. SCREAM QUEENS Season 1 was No. 1 new comedy among Adults 18-34, the No. 1 new series on VOD and the No. 1 series in social media during its broadcast year. SCREAM QUEENS is from Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision in association with... More