About the Show

“Scandalous: Director's Cut” is a 7 hour-long historical documentary series narrated by acclaimed actor Bruce McGill.

The series documents the political drama that enveloped Washington and captivated the world during the 1990’s, eventually leading to the first impeachment of an American president in over 200 years.



“Scandalous” covers the investigations of President Clinton by the Office Of Independent Counsel, beginning with the failed 1980’s Whitewater land deal in the Ozarks mountains of Arkansas, and ending with the final determination made by prosecutor Robert Ray on the president’s last day in office.



The stories are told from the perspective of principals themselves-- those on both sides of the investigation and subsequent impeachment trial-- to get an honest and detailed account of one the most intense political and legal stories in American history.



Using archival footage and records, never-before seen photos, as well as more than 45 new interviews with those involved, we revisit the daily twists and turns of the investigation 20 years after it first captivated the world.