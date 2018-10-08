About the Show

“Scandalous: The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley” will take a look into the controversial rape case that inflamed racial tensions at a crucial time in our nation’s history and highlighted the importance and thoroughness of our justice system.

In 1987, Brawley claimed she was abducted and repeatedly raped by multiple men over the course of a few days in the woods in Wappingers Falls, NY. When attorneys Vernon C. Mason and Alton Maddox, as well as the outspoken Rev. Al Sharpton took on the case, things took a major turn –fingers were being pointed and names were being named, but Tawana and her team refused to work with investigators.

However, the legal system did its job. After multiple grand juries, extensive investigations and the hard work of many who wanted to prosecute the “perpetrators” guilty of committing such a horrendous act on a minor, the entire incident was found to be a hoax. Despite this conclusion, the lives and reputations of some were tarnished irreparably. Still, some remain loyal to Brawley and her legal team, convinced at the very least “something happened” to the teenager that night.

“Scandalous: The Mysterious Case of Tawana Brawley” will cover the entire story from events leading up to the incident to Steve Pagones’ defamation suit against Brawley and her attorneys, for which she recently started paying damages. It will feature some of the major players in the incident, including Attorney General Robert Abrams who led the investigation, to Brawley supporters, some of whom believe, based on their first-hand knowledge of the incident, that she was in fact raped, as she’s claimed.