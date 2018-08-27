About the Show

On July 18, 1969, a puzzling incident tarnished the political career of Senator Ted Kennedy and smeared another scandal into the lives of “America’s Royal Family.” The mysterious events leading up to the death of Mary Jo Kopechne continue to loom over the entire nation with many questions remaining unanswered.

A celebratory event held by the Kennedy’s on Chappaquiddick Island became a night that forever changed the little town in Massachusetts. When 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne was offered a ride home by the Senator, she was unaware that her life would come to an end. Kennedy’s car drove off of Dike Bridge into Poucha Pond, with Kopechne drowning and the Senator returning back to his hotel room unharmed. Members of the media swarmed the premises, unraveling Ted Kennedy’s multiple mistakes the night of the accident and causing his political career to fade further into an unachievable distance.

Various accounts from witnesses, locals and authorities detail the occurrences of this evening and the tragedy that ended this young woman’s life. The most pressing questions are investigated in Scandalous: Chappaquiddick with never-before-seen interviews and re-tellings of July 18, 1969; cracking down on the truth, evidence and errors that were apparent during this horrific night in history.