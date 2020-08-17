Ring Chronicles - Utah's 2003 MWC Title

Ring Chronicles - Utah's 2003 MWC TitleRing Chronicles - Utah's 2003 MWC Title

fs1
Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham take a look back at the 2003 Utah Utes MWC Championship team, including Alex Smith’s first career start, the Utes’ 3OT victory over Air Force and how Meyer almost didn’t keep Whittingham on...
;

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Sports