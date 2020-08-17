Ring Chronicles - Utah's 2003 MWC Title

Urban Meyer and Kyle Whittingham take a look back at the 2003 Utah Utes MWC Championship team, including Alex Smith’s first career start, the Utes’ 3OT victory over Air Force and how Meyer almost didn’t keep Whittingham on...
