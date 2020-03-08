Ring Chronicles - Ohio State's 2019 Rose Bowl

Urban Meyer and Dwayne Haskins take a trip down memory lane revisiting the biggest moments in Haskins career as a Buckeye, including his QB battles against J.T. Barrett and Joe Burrow, and Ohio State’s journey to the 2019...
