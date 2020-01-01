(Podcast) Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa

In 1975, James Riddle Hoffa, the legendary head of the Teamsters Union, disappeared off the face of the earth. For more than four decades, countless tips, rumors and theories about his whereabouts have all led to dead ends. But could the answer finally be found inside a small house on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Detroit suburbs? 'Riddle' follows journalist Eric Shawn's quest to track down clues and tie up loose ends on a story he has been working on for over 15 years: the deathbed confession of mobster Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran. Before his death, 'The Irishman' confessed to Eric Shawn that he was the one who murdered Hoffa and pointed out the Detroit house where he claims to have... More