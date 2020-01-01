(Podcast) Riddle: The Search for James R. Hoffa

foxNo longer available on FOX
On July 30th 1975, legendary Teamsters leader James Riddle Hoffa vanished, never to be seen again. Go inside Journalist Eric Shawn’s two-decade long quest for the truth as he methodically tracks down clues and investigates...

In 1975, James Riddle Hoffa, the legendary head of the Teamsters Union, disappeared off the face of the earth. For more than four decades, countless tips, rumors and theories about his whereabouts have all led to dead ends. But could the answer finally be found inside a small house on a quiet, tree-lined street in the Detroit suburbs? 'Riddle' follows journalist Eric Shawn's quest to track down clues and tie up loose ends on a story he has been working on for over 15 years: the deathbed confession of mobster Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran. Before his death, 'The Irishman' confessed to Eric Shawn that he was the one who murdered Hoffa and pointed out the Detroit house where he claims to have...

