Valentina Angel Dumont Shunard

Valentina is known for competing on the ninth season of Emmy winning “RuPaul's Drag Race” and will return to “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” He was awarded the Miss Congeniality award, voted by the fans. Valentina has appeared in Elle magazine Mexico, Paper magazine and Vogue.com, as well as on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” and “Access Hollywood.” He currently is the face of Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos’ latest collection.