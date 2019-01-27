Mario Benjamin Coffin III

Mario is a Grammy Award-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, producer and actor. He was discovered at the age of 11 and, three years later, signed a recording contract with music legend Clive Davis. Mario’s eponymous debut studio album rolled out in 2002, featuring his first Top Five R&B/pop hit, “Just a Friend 2002.” Two years later, Mario revisited the Billboard charts with “Turning Point.” The Platinum-selling album spun off the melodic double-Platinum Hot 100 chart-topper “Let Me Love You,” and placed Mario on Billboard magazine's Artist of the Decade list. Rounding out Mario’s album catalog are 2007’s “Go,” featuring the Gold-certified single “Crying Out for Me”; and 2009’s “D.N.A.,” for which the lead single, “Break Up,” with guests Sean Garrett and Gucci Mane, also went Gold and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart/No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, Mario is back with the release of his eagerly awaited fifth studio album, “Dancing Shadows,” which debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes R&B/Soul chart. He also currently has a recurring role on FOX’s EMPIRE.