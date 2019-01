Tinashe Mimi Marquez

Music artist Tinashe broke into the R&B spotlight in 2014 with her double-Platinum hit, “2 On,” which landed in the Top 20 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. She has toured with Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and Maroon 5. She also has an established career in fashion, where she has worked with brands such as Alexander Wang, Ralph Lauren, Chanel and Juicy Couture. Tinashe recently released her sophomore album, “Joyride.”