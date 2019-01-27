Vanessa Hudgens Maureen Johnson

Vanessa Hudgens began her work in musical theater at a young age, in shows such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “The King & I,” “The Music Man” and “Cinderella.” In 2016, she starred in FOX’s “Grease: Live,” which was nominated for 10 Emmys and won five, the most ever for a Special Class program. In 2015, she made her Broadway debut, starring in the title role of the beloved Academy Award- and Tony Award-winning film and stage musical “Gigi.” Her film credits include “Thirteen” and “Spring Breakers,” and the upcoming “Second Act.” Her television credits include “High School Musical” and the action comedy “Powerless,” set in the DC universe. In 2010, Hudgens won the ShoWest Award for “Female Star of Tomorrow.”