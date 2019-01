Kiersey Clemons Joanne Jefferson

Actress and musician Kiersey Clemons recently was cast in the upcoming feature installment of “The Flash” franchise as the iconic “Iris West.” Her other credits include the hit Sundance film “Hearts Beat Loud,” “Dope,” “Transparent,” “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “Flatliners” and “Easy.” Additionally, she is currently shooting the starring role of “Darling” in the upcoming live-action feature “Lady and the Tramp,” and will join the cast on the upcoming season of “Angie Tribeca.”