Jordan Fisher recently won the 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” He also has starred in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” “Liv and Maddie,” “Teen Wolf,” “Teen Beach Movie” and its sequel, before co-starring in FOX’s Emmy-winning “Grease: Live.” In 2016, Fisher released his self-titled EP, which debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart. He collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda on “You’re Welcome” from “Moana,” and also joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton.” Fisher is in the upcoming reboot of “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” He currently co-hosts “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors,” alongside Frankie Muniz.