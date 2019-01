Brennin Hunt Roger Davis

Brennin Hunt is currently filming his first movie role in “Walking With Herb.” The movie is set for release in 2019, and will feature Hunt’s original song, “Can’t Hold a Candle.” Hunt began his songwriting career with “I Can’t Do This,” which was recorded and co-written by Vince Gill. In 2016, he was featured in Rolling Stone Country as one of the 10 Artists You Need To Know. In 2017, he partnered with YWCA for his single, “Rip off the Rearview,” featuring Gill.