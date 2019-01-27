Brandon Victor Dixon Tom Collins

Brandon Victor Dixon most recently starred in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award and he can currently be seen on the series “Power.” On Broadway, he most recently starred in “Hamilton.” Previous Broadway credits include “Shuffle Along” (Tony Award nomination), “Motown The Musical” (Grammy nomination), and “The Color Purple” (Tony Award nomination), the national tour of “The Lion King,” off-Broadway productions of “F**king A,” “Rent” and “The Scottsboro Boys.” Television credits include “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “One Life to Live,” “The Good Wife,” “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” and Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It.” Dixon’s debut single, “#WeAre” is currently available for download on iTunes, with all proceeds benefitting YoungNewYorkers.org. Dixon was raised in Maryland, and is a graduate of Columbia University.