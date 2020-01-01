S

Sinbad

Award-winning actor and comedian Sinbad is best known for a series of memorable roles in comedic films, such as “Jingle All the Way,” “Coneheads” and “First Kid.” Other film credits include “Houseguest,” “Necessary Roughness” and “Planes.” Ranked by Comedy Central as one of the top 100 standup comedians of all time, Sinbad has drawn legions of fans from his comedy specials, including “Brain Damaged,” “Afros & Bellbottoms,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” “Nuthin But The Funk,” “Where U Been?” and “Make Me Wanna Holla.” On television, Sinbad starred in the network comedy “A Different World,” as well as his own self-titled comedy, “The Sinbad Show.” He also guest-starred on series such as “Resurrection Blvd.” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Additionally, he hosted the late-night talk show “Vibe.” Along with his daughter, Paige Bryan, Sinbad recently added a music component to his act, performing at local Los Angeles and San Francisco clubs and theaters, under the stage name Memphis Red. An accomplished percussionist, he has played alongside well-known jazz artists, such as Victor Wooten and Brian Culbertson, and produced his daughter’s debut album, “Imperfect Me.” Sinbad’s annual HBO music concert series, “Sinbad’s 70s Soul Music Festival,” received the prestigious NAACP Image Award consecutively for two years as the Most Outstanding Variety Series/Special. He also has written a self-help book, “Sinbad’s Guide to Life: (Because I Know Everything).” He served as a spokesperson for the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME), encouraging minorities to pursue studies in science, math and engineering. In honor of his parents, Donald and Louise Adkins, Sinbad has established an academic scholarship at the esteemed Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA. He resides in Los Angeles.