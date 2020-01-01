LRH

Lil Rel Howery

Lil Rel Howery is a comedian, actor, writer and producer best known for his breakout role in the Academy Award-winning film “Get Out,” written and directed by Jordan Peele. For this role, Howery won the award for Best Comedic Performance in a Movie at the MTV Movie & Television Awards, was nominated for an IMAGE Award for Best Supporting Actor and was crowned the Bernie Mac Comedy King of the Year. Howery starred in the film “Uncle Drew,” released earlier this summer. He also starred in the network comedy series “The Carmichael Show,” and had a recurring guest-star role in the cable comedy series “Insecure.” Additionally, he executive-produced, wrote and starred in the sketch comedy show “Friends of the People.” His first hour-long standup special, “RELevent,” debuted in 2015 and is still widely viewed on streaming platforms. The special was executive produced by comedian Kevin Hart, and was included in Vulture’s 10 Best Stand-Up Specials of 2015. Howery resides in Los Angeles.