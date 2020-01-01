JM

Jessica Moore

Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore is an accomplished standup comedian, known for her appearances on “Wild ‘N Out” and Russell Simmons’ “All Def Comedy.” Moore has opened for comedy legends such as Martin Lawrence, Rickey Smiley, Mo’Nique and Mike Epps. After launching her own comedy tour in the summer of 2017, she headlines and continues to sell out comedy venues throughout the country. Moore’s Instagram page has earned her more than 3.5 million followers. Her segment, “Jess with the Mess,” regularly garners more than one million views for each video posted. Moore currently resides in Baltimore, MD.