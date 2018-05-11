Inspired by the comedy of Lil Rel Howery (“Uncle Drew,” “Get Out,” “The Carmichael Show”), REL is a multi-camera comedy starring Howery as a successful, hardworking father and husband on the West Side of Chicago, whose life is perfectly on track. That is, until he finds out his wife is having an affair with his own barber – the worst person for your wife to sleep with, because as hard as it is to find love, it’s even harder to find a good barber.

Now separated, and with his son and daughter having moved to Cleveland with their mother, Rel must begin the difficult task of rebuilding his life as a long-distance single dad. Offering Rel support are his best friend and unfiltered sounding board, BRITTANY (Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore, “Wild ’N Out”), and his recently out-of-jail, excitable and overly encouraging younger brother, NAT (Jordan L. Jones, “NCIS: Los Angeles”), as well as his prideful and recently widowed DAD (Sinbad, “A Different World”, “The Sinbad Show”), who finds both his sons deep disappointments.

As Rel works to repair his life, he often finds himself the victim of his own well-intentioned hubris. He is the “Icarus” of Chicago’s West Side – repeatedly flying too close to the sun and getting burned. But, ever the optimist, he always dusts himself off to try again.

REL is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show”), Mike Scully (“The Carmichael Show,” THE SIMPSONS), Howery, Josh Rabinowitz (“The Carmichael Show,” “Broad City”) and Kevin Barnett (“The Carmichael Show,” “Broad City”) are executive producers. Gerry Cohen (“The Carmichael Show,” “Married with Children”) directed the pilot.