Rake was a character-driven drama based on the Australian nominee for Best Television Drama series of the same name, which followed the comedic and chaotic life of criminal defense lawyer Keegan Deane (Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Greg Kinnear, Little Miss Sunshine, The Kennedys). The show aired for one season on FOX in 2014.

On a single day, Keegan Deane is described as many things. His ex-wife-calls him “unreliable”; his son calls him a “pal”; most judges think he’s “an outrage”; the IRS calls him a “defendant”; and to his former dealer, he’s simply a “tragic loss.”

Brilliant, frustratingly charming and with zero filter, Keegan is one of life’s great addicts. His staggering lack of discretion and inability to self-censor land him the cases that nobody else will touch, but behind that lies a resolute optimism and belief in justice that fuel his dogged determination to defend those who seem beyond redemption. He always tries to do the right thing, but at the same time struggles to save himself from the many self-destructive elements that plague his own life, such as his overindulgence of various excesses, including women and gambling.

Keegan gets a majority of his cases from Ben Leon (John Ortiz, Silver Linings Playbook, Luck), his best friend since law school. Ben is married to Scarlet (Necar Zadegan, Emily Owens, M.D., The Event), another of Keegan’s old friends and, as Assistant District Attorney for the city of Los Angeles, quite often his opponent in court.

In addition to Keegan’s cases within the justice system, the series follows his personal trials and tribulations, including his mounting debt to his bookie and his overlapping liaisons with various women, including Melissa “Mikki” Partridge (Bojana Novakovic, Edge of Darkness, Drag Me To Hell), Keegan’s favorite prostitute and de-facto love interest. Also among his predicaments is his ongoing battle with the IRS, especially as prosecuted by David Potter (David Harbour, The Newsroom, End of Watch), an IRS tax attorney who looks ten years younger than he is, earning him the nickname (bestowed by Keegan) “Harry” – as in “Harry Potter.” But always there to help Keegan clean up his mess is Leanne Zander (Tara Summers, Ringer, Damages), his extremely put-upon, no-nonsense assistant.

Meanwhile, Keegan’s ex-wife, Maddy (Miranda Otto, The Starter Wife, War of the Worlds) a psychologist by profession, begrudgingly acts as his therapist. She also is the mother of their hormonal son, Finn (Ian Colletti, Phoebe in Wonderland), who displays many of the same proclivities as his father.

Each morning, Keegan tends to wake up bruised – physically, emotionally, spiritually. Usually it’s a combination of them all. Then it’s out into the world – onto the battleground of Keegan’s day.

Rake was produced by Fedora Entertainment and Essential Media & Entertainment Pty Ltd., in association with Sony Pictures Television. The series was created and written by Peter Duncan (creator of the original Australian series). The series was executive-produced by Duncan, Peter Tolan (Rescue Me, Analyze This), Michael Wimer (2012), Richard Roxburgh (Rake, Mission: Impossible II, Moulin Rouge) and Ian Collie (Rake). Kinnear, Sara Goodman and George W. Perkins were co-executive producers. Sam Raimi (Oz the Great and Powerful, the Spider-Man franchise) directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot.

