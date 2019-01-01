Q’Viva! The Chosen was a first-of-its-kind docu-journey series showcasing Latin music and dance, which featured entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez, international music star Marc Anthony and world-renowned concert director Jamie King. The show aired for one season on FOX in 2012.

In Q’Viva! The Chosen, Lopez, Anthony and King traveled through 20 countries to find and showcase the most outstanding Latin singers, dancers, musicians and other amazing performers. The transcontinental journey, which included stops in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Venezuela and the United States also featured the incredible stories and personal journeys of the performers they discovered.

After travelling the globe, and reviewing talent through the BlackBerry® PlayBook™ tablet, Lopez, Anthony and King brought the chosen ones to the U.S. to prepare for what was sure to be the most important performance of their lives in a spectacular show that proved to be the greatest celebration of Latin music and performance arts ever produced.

Q’Viva! The Chosen was a joint production from Simon Fuller’s XIX Entertainment, Jennifer Lopez 's NuYoRican, Marc Anthony and Jamie King.