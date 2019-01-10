Prodigal Son

Prodigal SonProdigal Son

foxWatch Full Episodes

S1 E1 - Pilot

Criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright helps the NYPD solve crimes.
Aired 9-24-19 • TV-14

Links

About The Show

About the Show

PRODIGAL SON is a fresh take on a crime franchise with a provocative and outrageous lead character and a darkly comedic tone, from Emmy Award-nominated executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (“Riverdale,” “The Flash”) and writers Chris Fedak (“Deception,” “Chuck”) and Sam Sklaver (“Deception,” “Bored to Death”). The series stars Tom Payne (“The Walking Dead”) as the son of a convicted serial killer (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Michael Sheen, “Masters of Sex,” “Frost/Nixon”), who has made hunting murderers his life’s work. The series also stars Bellamy Young (“Scandal”), Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Lou Diamond Phillips (“Longmire,” “Stand and Deliver”), Halston...

Meet the Cast

See All
Tom Payne
Malcolm Bright
Michael Sheen
Dr. Martin Whitly
Bellamy Young
Jessica Whitly
Halston Sage
Ainsley Whitly
Aurora Perrineau
Dani Powell
Frank Harts
JT Tarmel
Keiko Agena
Dr. Edrisa Guilfoyle
Tom Payne
Malcolm Bright
Michael Sheen
Dr. Martin Whitly
Bellamy Young
Jessica Whitly
Lou Diamond Phillips
Gil Arroyo
Halston Sage
Ainsley Whitly
Aurora Perrineau
Dani Powell
Frank Harts
JT Tarmel
Keiko Agena
Dr. Edrisa Guilfoyle

How to watch on FOX NOW?

Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
How To Watch
Watch more content than ever before! Stream full episodes of your favorite FOX shows LIVE or ON DEMAND. Catch primetime FOX shows with a TV provider login. You can even restart Live TV to watch from the beginning!
Apple App StoreGoogle App Store
  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Prodigal Son
  4. Season 1